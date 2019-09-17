 Asylum under Parents umbrella

Pakistan is the second-largest young nation after Afghanistan in South Asia with 64% population is under 30 years of age and 29% population is between the age of 15 and 29 years according to 2018 report of UNDP.

Pakistan always bragged about this fact but the deep-rooted realities always nullify this positive aspect on one side. The youth is looking at opportunities as there is a lot of competition and tussle that has created a rift among the upper and lower-class families.

The other thing which is only dependent on youth is the choice. The choice of profession, the choice in the selection of the desired field for the upcoming future. Mainly in Pakistan, education from matric and intermediate has been divided into two major classes i.e. Arts and Science. Both have their equal weight and both of them have their own scope.

One cannot overlap the importance of science over arts and vice versa. Now the provision of opportunities in these fields depends on resources and institutes empowering the students with the knowledge and exposure of these respective fields. In recent years, science has gained significant attention and created an atmosphere where a student of arts is struggling to find his dignity.

The government sector job ratio lessened to a great extent and private sector jobs are not paying them according to their hard work. Student of Arts is considered as idle. He is not welcomed by the society of science where even we are not producing even quality researchers and scientists but still, they consider themselves better than those students who are enrolled or completed their graduation in an arts subject.

The main influence on students for the selection of field are parents of this deteriorating society. A student sacrifices or ignore his own interest and go with a flow of emotions attached to his parents. He remains depressed and cannot find a better way to make his future worthy just because of wrong selection of choice.

He can be a good artist, fiction writer, a TV anchor, a political celebrity, an economist, a social reformer and number of other professions where he can perform every uphill task but he is forced to opt science where he ruins his own career and hardly gets any access to a smooth track.

He struggles even in easy subjects of science. We have number of examples in our institutes where students are attempting suicide just because of bad grades and this is also one of the main cause of drug addiction that when a student fails in any subject, he starts using drugs to overcome depression, the depression of emotions that never let him allow to get out of his parents umbrella and fly like an escaped prisoner.

There is a need to motivate parents first and then students. It is obligatory for parents and right of a student to be asked about his own interest before making any decision related to his studies and career otherwise he can never ever be a good decision-maker in his life and this country is already lacking this type of youth who are only relying on job and hesitate to become an entrepreneur.

This is the hesitation that parents keep them away from doing something exceptional with their minds and ask them to be so conservative in their approach that they do not apply to give and take rule in their life. Under this scenario, we cannot expect any leader from youth who is possessed with abilities to be unfear and emotionally balanced personality. The young who is bold enough to tackle any situation.