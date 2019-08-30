Court issues bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Bailable arrest warrants were issued by the accountability court in Lahore on Friday for former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The warrant was issued for making illegal appointments in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) during his period as federal minister for water and power.

Duty judge Jawadul Hassan rejected the application for court exemption submitted by Ashraf ‘s lawyer. He instead issued arrest warrants for Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to Ashraf ‘s lawyer, he could not appear before the court because he is unwell.

Judge Jawadul Hassan said that Ashraf’s case had entered its final stages and he should have appeared before court today.

The court adjourned proceedings till September 18 after issuing the arrest warrants.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ashraf appointed 437 people in Gepco from his electoral constituency without any consideration for merit by misusing his power.