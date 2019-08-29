Kendall and Hailey Bieber enjoy girls’ trip to Jamaica

Girls’ trip! Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye enjoyed an end-of-summer getaway to Jamaica. After a busy few months for the trio, they decided to escape for a little fun in the sun together in celebration of Justine’s golden birthday. The singer, who recently released her Bare With Me EP, turned 24 on Aug. 24.

“They’ve been going on hikes, swimming in waterfalls and jumping off rocks,” a source tells E! News. “They had a tour guide show them around the area and all of the most beautiful coves and view spots.”

“They are staying in a beachfront house with a private pool. They have spent a lot time by the water just suntanning and relaxing,” the insider adds. “They are having a great stay just enjoying girl time laughs and long talks.”

After a few days away, the trio took to social media to share photos and videos from their tropical trip.

In one video posted to her Instagram Story, Kendall, 23, could be seen striking a pose in her bikini.

Hailey, 22, also took to social media to post a photo of herself from the trip, showing her enjoying a cup of coffee in her bikini, which she paired with a cowboy hat.

In another gorgeous post, Justine shared a photo of herself in a pool, writing, “visual representation of what my EP feels like, lol. which songs are you fav?”