UN Afghan Mission slams Taliban attack in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed its outrage at a Taliban attack in Kabul, that led to “scores” of civilians casualties on Wednesday. In a Tweet, the Mission said that such “indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks in heavily populated civilian areas must stop”.According to media reports, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the deadly car bomb attack on a police station. At least 14 people are believed to have been killed in the explosion, and nearly 150 injured.