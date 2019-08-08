UN Afghan Mission slams Taliban attack in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed its outrage at a Taliban attack in Kabul, that led to “scores” of civilians casualties on Wednesday.

In a Tweet, the Mission said that such “indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks in heavily populated civilian areas must stop”.

According to media reports, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the deadly car bomb attack on a police station. At least 14 people are believed to have been killed in the explosion, and nearly 150 injured.