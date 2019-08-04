The Clean Karachi campaign to begin Today

KARACHI: The federal government-backed campaign to clean Karachi kicked off in parts of the metropolis from today, with the first target to de-silt all storm-water drains before Eid-ul-Azha.

Mr Zaidi formally briefed the media about the plan and its execution during the next two weeks at a press conference held at his office in the Karachi Port Trust building.

“In the first phase we are going to clear all storm drains in the city,” he said. “I have very clear directives from PM Imran Khan who said clean the city — whatever it takes.”

“We are determined and moving with a very positive approach. I am thankful to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and our [PTI] MPAs and MNAs, who have assured their full support and are all set to achieve the target,” he said. “Last night, I watched a news channel [report] that a Sindh minister was saying that he would contact me to extend his support. But no such thing has happened yet.”

Mr Zaidi said the prime minister had directed that Karachi could not be left helpless the way it had been by the Sindh government for such a long time.

He said his ministry had talked to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its role in situations like heavy rains. Besides, he said, the FWO and NLC would be providing logistic support for the ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign.

“It’s quite unfortunate that the Sindh government has never cared about Karachi and its people and their mismanagement of the past 11 years has now resulted in the massive suffering of the citizens of this megacity,” the minister said.

“We need to find a permanent solution and we are standing shoulder to shoulder with the mayor of Karachi to cope with the emergency situation triggered by the recent rains in the city. Our campaign has received tremendous response from the people as well and we look forward to the contribution of every segment of society,” he said.

He said that over 30 private companies, celebrities and around 10,000 volunteers had pledged their support to the campaign and the number was growing with each passing day.

Several industries and their managements wanted to financially contribute to this campaign, he said and added: “A proper mechanism has been developed for ensuring transparency in spending funds.”

