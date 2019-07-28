Israel: Arrow-3 anti-missile system passed live test in US

JERUSALEM: Israel’s US-backed Arrow-3 air defense system, billed as a bullwark against the ballistic missiles fielded by Iran and Syria, has passed a live interception test in Alaska, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Jointly manufactured by Boeing Co, Arrow-3 is billed as capable of destroying missiles in space, an altitude that would destroy any non-conventional warheads safely. It passed the first full interception test over the Mediterranean sea in 2015 and was deployed in Israel in 2017.