Contest winner to rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral announced

Colombian architect and 3D artist Leonardo Nepa, who has 17 years of architectural and interior design experience, won the Freelancer.com “How would you rebuild the Notre-Dame Cathedral?” worldwide contest to design a new spire and roof for France’s historical monument that was ravaged by fire in Paris last April.

Notre-Dame was built between 1163 to 1345 and according to the winning architect, his design will turn the 850-year-old iconic structure into a sustainable church for the future.

Winner Leonard Nepa said, “The concept of the design for the roof is to maintain the form and scale from the original, but with a new approach which includes new materials and technology.”

“My idea to use transparent solar panels comes from the necessity to modernise churches in several aspects, one crucial being our responsibility with the environment. This roof allows us to take advantage of solar power for the functioning of the building and its surroundings, in addition to collecting rain water and reusing it.”

He further expounded, “My decision for transparent solar panels is to allow natural light to come into the interior of the church towards the spire and the altar but in a controlled manner.”