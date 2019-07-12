Greece recognises Venezuela’s Guaido, in line with EU

Greece will follow the European Union’s line and recognise Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, in an about-face after the new conservative government took power.

“The government of the Hellenic Republic warmly supports the EU’s efforts … aimed at reaching a peaceful, democratic solution to the crisis for the benefit of the Venezuelan people,” the ministry said.

Greece’s previous leftist-led government had refrained from recognising Guaido, who in January proclaimed a rival presidency in Venezuela until a new election could be held, in a challenge to president Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro, who took office in 2013 after the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez, has overseen an economic collapse that has left swathes of once-wealthy Venezuela without reliable access to power, water, food and medicines.

Most Western nations have said Maduro’s reelection last year was rigged.