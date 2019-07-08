Senate body urges world to take notice of rights abuses in IHK

While paying rich tribute to Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his death anniversary, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday asked the international community to take notice of human rights abuses in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

The Indian forces continue their brutalities against innocent Kashmiris, who continue their struggle for self-determination, said Senate Rehman Malik while chairing Senate Standing Committee on Interior at the Parliament House. The meeting commenced with a rich tribute to Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Kashmir and offered Fateha for them. Rehman Malik said that the sacrifices of Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Kashmir are a testimony of their resolve towards the cause of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris have the legitimate right of self-determination duly endorsed by United Nations through its Resolution. He added that the great sacrifices of Young freedom movement leader Burhan Wani and generations against Indian atrocities will not go in vein.

The committee also paid a rich tribute to late Abdul Sattar Edhi (Nishan-e-Imtiaz) on his death anniversary on Monday. He said that we remember Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 3rd death anniversary for his matchless services to the humanity, particularly to the helpless people of Pakistan. He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was pride of Pakistan and a beacon of light for all social workers who served the humanity without discrimination, irrespective religion, language and sect.

The Committee was briefed by the IG Police, Islamabad, on the murder of minor girl Farishta in Islamabad. The IG briefed the committee that the Islamabad police had picked the suspect for allegedly abducting Farishta and killing her. He informed that it was a blind case which had no clue to trace and identify the culprit; however, the efficient police officers successfully identified the culprit and arrested him who is under trial. He also informed the committee that the culprit is a habitual criminal, had already booked in two similar cases earlier, but unfortunately, he managed to escape the trial through compromise under the cover of law.

Senator Rehman Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to move the necessary amendments to the relevant section of law to remove the loopholes under which the culprits take advantage of a “compromise” in criminal cases related to child abuse and murder. He said that crimes against children should not be tolerated and this committee will be pursuing such cases to its logical conclusion. He highly appreciated the team of Islamabad Police for identification and arrest of the culprits in Farishta murder case. He appreciated the investigation officer of the case and asked the Ministry of Interior to announce award for each member of the police team who investigated the case. He also directed IG that the investigating ASI concerned be promoted to the next rank as award.

The committee considered “The Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019”, introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, which was referred to the committee on April 29, 2019, by the Senate House. After a threadbare discussion, the bill was unanimously passed by the committee. Senator Rehman Malik highly appreciated Senator Rana Maqbool for bringing such a valuable Legislation and said that this Bill is the need of the hour. Senator A. Rehman Malik said that the essence of the Bill to integrate the community is highly appreciable so that the people living in the same vicinity will stand together at all times. The committee chairman observed that the Bill introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool would devise a strategy for a positive social change by introducing a small community units like Mohallah Committees for one locality with a co-operation based mechanism.The committee also considered the point of public importance regarding theft of mobile phones from Faisalabad Dry Port Faisalabad, raised by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh in the House on September 18, 2018, and referred to the committee by the Senate House. The committee chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, said that he had directed in the previous meeting of the committee that an internal inquiry should be conducted and responsibility has been fixed, since, the culprits have been arrested and report has been submitted, the matter was disposed of.