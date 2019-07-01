Violent clashes as Hong Kong marks China handover anniversary

Anti-government protesters trying to ram their way into Hong Kong’s parliament battled police armed with pepper spray Monday as the territory marked the anniversary of its handover to China.

The angry scenes ramped up tensions in the international financial hub, which has been shaken by historic demonstrations in the past three weeks — driven by demands for the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland

Democracy activists kicked off another large march through the city on Monday afternoon.

But that rally was overshadowed by small groups of mainly young, masked protesters who had seized three key thoroughfares in the morning, sparking renewed clashes with police after two weeks of relative calm.

They smashed windows at the city’s legislature and tried to force their way into the building by ramming a metal cart through reinforced glass doors.

Riot police inside the building wore gas masks as they squirted pepper spray at protesters, who unfurled umbrellas to shield themselves.

Some democratic lawmakers tried to intervene but had little luck persuading the protesters to withdraw.

– Sliding freedoms –

The huge rallies over the last three weeks are the latest expression of growing fears that China is stamping down on the city’s freedoms and culture with the help of the finance hub’s pro-Beijing leaders.