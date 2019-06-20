Qatar ruler to arrive in Islamabad on June 22

Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will arrive on a state visit to Pakistan on Saturday evening. Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive the royal guest at the airport. The Qatari emir will visit the Prime Minister House after his arrival in Pakistan. The distinguished guest will be presented a guard of honour at the PM House. After a meeting between PM Khan and the Qatari emir, delegation level talks will be held between the two countries. Pakistan and Qatar will sign several memoranda of understanding during the visit. Prime Minister Imran Khan will host a dinner in the honour of the distinguished guest. Qatar’s ruler will likely attend an investment conference on Sunday. He will also call on President Arif Alvi at the Presidency. The president will host a luncheon in the honour of Qatari guests on Sunday. Qatar is expected to sign investment deals of around $22 billion in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy. Qatari ruler will arrive in Pakistan with top officials of the country.