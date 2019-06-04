Bilawal greets people on Eid

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. “On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, I wish to greet the Muslims throughout the world and of Pakistan in particular and pray for peace and prosperity in Pakistan, in our region and in the world.”

In his message on the eve of Eidul Fitr, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his thoughts on this Eid were with the poor of the country groaning under unprecedented inflation, unemployment and unable to make both ends meet. He called upon the affluent to share the joy of Eid with their less fortunate brethren.

He said that the spirit of Ramadan was to inculcate the values of tolerance and humility and urged people to imbibe and pursue this spirit even beyond the month of Ramazan.

“On this occasion, let us also remember the poor and the needy, all those who have laid down their lives for peace in the country and all victims of brutalities and injustice,” he said.