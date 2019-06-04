Pakistan can win 2019 CWC: Hasan Ali

ISLAMABAD: Seamer Hasan Ali believes Pakistan can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup, saying, “We believe in ourselves and have the faith to triumph”.

In the best match of the competition so far, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side inflicted a 14-run defeat on tournament favourites England in a thrilling encounter on Monday, said an ICC press release issued here.

“We are very happy we won,” said Hasan after Pakistan’s bowling attack restricted England to 334/9 in the host nation’s bid to reach a victory target of 349.

“We had an upset against the West Indies on Friday but, yes, the guys bounced back very well,” he said.