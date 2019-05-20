Another power tariff hike on the cards

Another bad news for electricity consumers as proposal to increase power tariff by Rs 0.57 per unit has been tabled. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Monday submitted an application regarding increase in power tariff in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The NEPRA will consider the matter in its meeting scheduled for May 28. It is pertinent to mention here that the proposed increase in power tariff is on account of fuel cost adjustment. Earlier, the CPPA had appealed for a hike in power tariff by Rs 1.23 per unit last month, but the NEPRA had approved Rs 0.81 hike, leading to the consumers having to bear an additional financial burden. The electricity regulating body had stated that after the rise in the power tariff, consumers would now be enduring an additional burden of Rs 5.2 billion.