Minor raped and killed in Sargodha

Body of a missing 10-year-old boy was found in the fields on Monday night. The boy was murdered and thrown in the fields in Sargodha.

Police told that the boy’s body was not recognized at first because of its condition. The attackers had slit this throat and wild animals had disfigured the body.

The body was sent for a postmortem and it showed that that the boy was raped before he was killed with a sharp object.

The boy’s name was Rana Bilal and he was a student of third grade. The boy went missing on Friday.

The villagers protested against the local police on Tuesday morning with the child’s body on the Lahore-Sargodha road. The protesters blocked the traffic and chanted slogans against the police. They also demanded the government to suspend the SHO concerned.

The protestors told that the family informed the police about the missing child but they didn’t take any action. They demanded justice for the victims and accountability for the culprits.

The district police officer and other officials were not available for comment.