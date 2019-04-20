I couldn’t have imagined Asad Umar being asked to go: Sheikh Rasheed

On Saturday Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the prime minister removed a minister he could not imagine being asked to go.

“Only one minister was kicked out, Asad Umar resigned from his post. I will speak to Asad Umar and ask him to remain a part of the cabinet,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing in a press conference in Lahore.

Moreover, he talked about the Imran Khan that he is working hard and one of the good leader and the reason why everything is taking so long is that a captain takes time to set his team.

“I can see Imran Khan completing his five years in office,” Rasheed added.

He said that he didn’t see any political future of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari.

The federal minister further said that the Railways and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor is the backbone of Pakistan.