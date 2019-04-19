CM announces remission in prisoner sentences at Kot Lakhpat jail

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two months remission in the sentences of prisoners. He inaugurated the integrated security system and the system of storing the online data of prisoners along with dining hall of women prisoners and technical training center at Central Jail Kot Lakhput on Friday. He was also given a detailed briefing about the online data system.

The Chief Minister said that prisoners’ online data system will be introduced in other jails as well and added that the high-security prison system is being implemented in the jails of the province. This system has already been introduced in nine central and eight district jails of the province. The Chief Minister planted a sapling and inspected the jail kitchen. He checked the food prepared for the prisoners and inaugurated the dining hall for female prisoners as well. He inspected the medical center of women prisoners and distributed gifts among them.

Usman Buzdar also visited the jail daycare center and directed the administration to fully take care of the kids enrolled there. He went to the technical training center of the women prisoners and inquired the trainees about their problems. During the visit to the lady barracks, the Chief Minister directed to mount fans there. He also inaugurated the technical training center for male prisoners besides visiting the barracks of male prisoners where he inquired about their problems and distributed gifts.

CM has also taken notice of death of a 10-year-old girl due to kite twine

Provincial ministers Zawar Hussain Warraich, Asif Nakai, Shaukat Laleka, Akhlaq Ch., Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ajmal Cheema, provincial advisors Faisal Riaz Jabwana, Aun Ch., parliamentary secretary Shakeel Shahid, IG Jails and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab without information. He inspected various offices and checked the attendance of the employees. He also met with the overseas Pakistanis and directed that their problems should be solved at the earliest.

Sardar Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of death of a 10-year-old girl due to kite twine in the precinct of PS Aggoki in Sialkot and sought a report from the DPO. He has directed to initiate action against the responsible persons and also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. On the direction of the Chief Minister, the concerned SHO has been suspended by the IG Punjab and departmental action has been started as well.

Moreover, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Badin and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.