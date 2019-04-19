Memorial for Dr. Tariq Siddiqui held at QAU

A memorial reference in honour of Dr. Tariq Siddiqui, former Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was held at Earth Sciences Auditorium of the University on Friday. Dr. Tariq Siddiqui’s friends and colleagues attended the ceremony to recall his exceptional contributions as an eminent scholar, bureaucrat, and educator.

Dr. Siddiqui, who passed away recently, served as the Vice Chancellor of two leading universities, Quaid-i- Azam University and Allama Iqbal Open University. Earlier, he occupied a number of senior government positions, including Director General, Civil Services Academy, and Federal Secretary, Cabinet Division. Dr. Siddiqui joined the Civil Services of Pakistan in 1955 and served for several decades. He was widely admired by his colleagues for his erudition, professionalism, integrity, and courage.

While addressing the ceremony Dr. Ishrat Husain, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister highlighted his outstanding career. He quoted a number of examples from his active career as bureaucrat. “He never bowed to mounting political pressures and I am proud, what I have learned from Dr. Siddiqui. We should remember the people who served the institutions and nation with honor, integrity and upheld the values and rules.” said Dr. Ishrat Husain. He urged the youth to follow the footprints of such a man of character.

The ceremony recalled his exceptional contributions as an eminent scholar, bureaucrat, and educator

Mr. Sartaj Aziz, former Finance Minister said that Dr. Tariq Siddiqui was an iconic figure and a rear combination of a modest personality and high intellectual capacity.

Remembering his interaction with Dr. Tariq Siddiqui at Planning Commission, Dr. Pervez Tahir, said that Dr. Siddiqui was a patient, courteous and cultivated person. “We were pleasantly surprised that he was a PhD in Economics from Syracuse University. He understood why some policies, projects, programmes, plans had no chance to be implemented, despite being based on sound economics” he added.

Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) said Dr. Tariq Siddiqui was truly a compassionate person and most inspiring teacher I ever came across. He had all the qualities a teacher must have including the command on the subject, communication skills and a role model for the students. Addressing the university teachers he said they must emulate these skills for youngsters. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i- Azam University, Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan, Chairman, Rural Support Programme Network, and Mr. Ejaz Qureshi, former Chief Secretary, Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, QAU, payed homage to Dr. Siddiqui by shedding light on his services for the nation. A large number of students, faculty and staff attended the memorial reference of former Vice Chancellor.