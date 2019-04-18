Petition filed for disqualification of 3 MNA’S

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notice to respondents in a petition challenging the eligibility of three Members of National Assembly (MNAs)of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI): Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Tashfeen Safdar and Kanwal Shauzab.

The applicants argued that the three MNAs did not meet the criteria to hold participation of the Parliament under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution as they concealed data in their selection papers.

Justice Aamer Farooq took up the case for hearing and it was recorded by two natives Abdullah Khan and Chaudhry Mehmood Ali Hashim through their counsel Advocate Ahmad Raza Qasuri.

The candidates had asserted in their request that MNA Maleeka Bokhari was not qualified to contest elections as she held dual nationality at the time of submission of her nomination papers.

She presented her nomination papers on June 10, 2018 and left the British nationality on June 11.

The candidate additionally affirmed MNA Tashfeen Safdar for concealing the data identified with her dual nationality in her assignment papers.

They guaranteed that the MNA had left the dual nationality in 2013 and in an affirmation she said she neither hold dual nationality, nor applied for it.

The appeal said the third MNA Kanwal Shauzab had given wrong data in records to move her vote in Rawalpindi from Islamabad.

The bench served notification to the Election Commission of Pakistan orering the three MNAs and other respondents to submit answer within one week.