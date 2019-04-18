Speakers stress energy efficiency and conservation

Speakers at a one day workshop have called upon the need to conserve energy and utilize efficient means of power to curb energy crisis. They were addressing the workshop jointly organized by Punjab University Department of Electrical Engineering and Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency at Al Raazi Hall here on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Energy Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, University of Jhang Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, PEECA Program Manager Abdul Rehman, Department of Electrical Engineering Incharge Dr Azhar Naeem, Dr Kamran Abid, faculty members and a large number of technical experts from public and private sector participated in the workshop. Addressing the workshop, Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas said that Pakistan had abundance of natural resources and it had the capacity to end energy crisis in near future. However, he said, there was a dire need to ensure wise use of energy by adopting efficient energy means. He said that gone were the days when there was 12 hours long load shedding in cities while situation in small towns was worse.

Thousands of megawatts added to the national grid during the past few years

He said that Punjab government had launched several projects of power production and contributing thousands of megawatts to national grid. He said that the government had also initiated a project to produce energy from municipal waste at Lakho Der. He sought input from academia to resolve energy issues. Addressing the workshop, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that we must adopt modern and cost-effective technology to exhaust our energy resources for power production. He said that Pakistan had the required capacity to cope with energy issue being faced by the nation. He said that we need to adopt renewable energy resources and make our building, environment energy efficient. He urged the participants to give recommendations for resolution of energy issues.

Dr Shahid Munir said that coal was the largest source of power production in the world and Pakistani coal was of the outstanding quality and it was ideally suited for power generation. He said that Pakistani coal could produce 100,000mw electricity per year till 500 years. He said that coal was the second cheapest source of energy production and we must opt appropriate technique to get its benefits. Mr Abdul Rehman said that there was need to create awareness among students and the people at large through training programs and campaigns to utilize energy efficient instruments to conserve energy. Later, souvenirs were distributed among the distinguished guests.