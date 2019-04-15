‘One policeman martyred, one terrorist killed in Peshawar’

O ne policeman was martyred and at least one terrorist was killed on Monday in an intelligence-based operation in Hayatabad area of Peshawar, citing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai. The police said that the militants were hiding in a house and firing from the inside, adding that the area was cordoned off to conduct the operation. “One of our officials has been martyred,” said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jameelur Rahman, who supervised the operation. “One of the terrorists has also been killed.” The operation lasted for two hours, following which the forces moved in to get the house cleared. Peshawar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Afridi said that the number of casualties on the militants’ side could be higher. “The police had received information that some terrorists are in a house in Hayatabad,” Yousafzai, the information minister, said. “A timely operation was conducted soon after, and the entire area, including the said house, was cordoned off.”