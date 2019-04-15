Sindh Assembly adopts resolutions against PM, MQM minister

The Sindh Assembly on Monday adopted condemnation resolutions against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The resolution against the prime minister submitted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nida Khuhro stated that Imran Khan has become an ‘election agent’ for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another resolution was passed against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui over his statement seeking federal government’s intervention in Sindh affairs.

Earlier, speaking at the floor of the House, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lambasted MQM-P members over call for Centre’s intervention in Sindh province. he said whoever thought of Sindh’s division was himself shattered into bits and pieces. “How many more pieces you still want yourself to be divided in,” he asked, prompting the MQM-P lawmakers to protest. The chief minister said they had always had only one leader, and the entire world acknowledges Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Our leader is only one and we will continue to follow him. We are not like them, who abandoned their leader,” he said. “Why don’t you speak for your leader now?” he asked. Shah’s remarks, which came during a policy statement on Thar Coal Power Project, led to a protest in House by the MQM-P lawmakers. Speaker Siraj Durrani urged the protesting lawmakers to let the chief minister speak as he is giving a policy statement. The chief minister said the dream of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was fulfilled with the completion of Thar Coal Power Project. He said the great project was completed with the efforts of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, despite impediments created by the federal government.