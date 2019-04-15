Lahore Weather

Dust storm kills three people and injures multiple: Karachi

Web Desk

KARACHI: A dust storm along with strong breezes swept across Karachi on Sunday night, causing various setbacks.

While Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rains alongside dust and rainstorm in the city for Monday (today), at-least three individuals died and 10 others have allegedly been seriously harmed due to terrible climate conditions in the city.

People of Karachi have shared photos of the storm on Twitter.

 

