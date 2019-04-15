Dust storm kills three people and injures multiple: Karachi

KARACHI: A dust storm along with strong breezes swept across Karachi on Sunday night, causing various setbacks.

While Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rains alongside dust and rainstorm in the city for Monday (today), at-least three individuals died and 10 others have allegedly been seriously harmed due to terrible climate conditions in the city.

People of Karachi have shared photos of the storm on Twitter.

RIGHT NOW: Trees are uprooted due to severe #DustStorm in #Karachi. Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/gs1gtUSbRd — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) April 14, 2019

My car is in a garage … you can imagine what’s going on outside #DustStorm pic.twitter.com/xjnWxzbsLW — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) April 14, 2019