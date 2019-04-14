ECP to announce election schedule for tribal districts

Electoral lists have been revised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a spokesperson, updated lists covering more than 26 million voters were provided to all relevant districts.

Voters from PK-100 to PK-115 can know more about the registration of their votes by text messaging their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number on 8300.

A voter would be required to submit Form No 21 for the registration and transfer of the polling station at the office of the concerned District Election Commissioner or Registration Officer.

Elections schedule would be announced in the last week of this month and elections lists would be finalised later.

All office details and Form No 21 could also be obtained from the ECP website www.ecp.gov.pk.