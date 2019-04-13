Today marks the second death anniversary of Mashal Khan

Mashal Khan was a Pashtun and Muslim student at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Pakistan who was killed by an angry mob in the premises of the university on 13 April 2017, over allegations of posting blasphemous content online.

Following which, a joint investigation team formed to probe the case found that Mashal hadn’t committed blasphemy.

The university administration was also blamed for inciting students after Mashal had openly criticized varsity’s corrupt practices.

It’s been two years since Mashal Khan was lynched for thinking differently.

People on twitter have posted in support of Mashal. Two years ago, Shaheed Mashal Khan was brutally killed. Many who lynched him still walk free today. But our hearts are with Mashal always because the brave and defiant are never forgotten pic.twitter.com/ynfEo9RwlG — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 13, 2019

#MashalKhan Last Words I Saw Some Animals In The Shape Of Humans#MashalMarch pic.twitter.com/fykNg0yeAR — Gul Bukhari Right Fighter (@NjMandokhail) April 13, 2019

He was not only targeted by his own classmates and colleagues but a mindset of systematic radicalization that has prevailed over a period of time in our society. For securing many more like him, we need to fight back for the deradicalization of our entire society. #MashalKhan — Sikandar Ali Hullio (@HullioSikandar) April 13, 2019

Mashal Khan was lynched by Fanatics mind set, its prevailed in majority of our society unfortunately, State should make society more progressive & tolerant. #MashalKhan. #RIP pic.twitter.com/9WfFirGLRF — Javed Nayab Laghari (@JavedNLaghari) April 13, 2019

13 April 2017, 2 yrs ago, we lost #MashalKhan. His mother words broke every heart,

“His face was like a flower but i couldn’t recognize now. His hands were beautiful but i kissed now & all the fingers were broken” May no parents ever go through the pain of losing their child. pic.twitter.com/Mb7iCvBM0s — Mona Farooq (@moonalala) April 13, 2019

Birthday Celebration of #MashalKhan , this is how much his life was colorful and these bloody religious extremists have killed him. We will carry on your mission #MashalKhan #MashalDay #MashalMarch pic.twitter.com/M6LZkd9Rfk — Qaisar Javed (@iamQaisarJaved) April 13, 2019

“In torn clothes of a woman, our culture sees her body, not her poverty.” – Mashal Khan https://t.co/L3oxVaqHFU — Snober Abbasi (@snobers) April 13, 2019