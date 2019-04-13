Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, April 13, 2019


Today marks the second death anniversary of Mashal Khan

Mashal Khan was brutally murdered by a mob on allegations of blasphemy, which were later dismissed by a court.

Web Desk

Mashal Khan was a Pashtun and Muslim student at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Pakistan who was killed by an angry mob in the premises of the university on 13 April 2017, over allegations of posting blasphemous content online.

Following which, a joint investigation team formed to probe the case found that Mashal hadn’t committed blasphemy.

The university administration was also blamed for inciting students after Mashal had openly criticized varsity’s corrupt practices.

It’s been two years since Mashal Khan was lynched for thinking differently.

People on twitter have posted in support of Mashal.

 

Submit a Comment