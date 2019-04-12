Two killed, 10 injured in Chaman IED blast

At least two people were killed and 10 others wounded after a blast in Chaman on Friday, police said.

Initial reports suggested that a powerful explosion took place at Palestine Chowk of Mall Road in Chaman.

Unidentified militants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorcycle parked on the road. The blast reportedly occurred when Frontier Corps (FC) troops were passing through.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where an emergency was imposed. Some of the injured were admitted in a critical condition, according to rescue sources.

Police sources said several shops and motorcycles parked in the area were damaged in the explosion. Mall Road and Trench Road were closed for all traffic following the incident. Police and FC cordoned off the whole area. A fire brigade unit successfully doused the fire erupted following the explosion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the blast and expressed his sorrow at the loss of lives. The chief minister directed that security be kept on high alert in sensitive cities, and told police and other law enforcement agencies to take comprehensive security measures.