Army promotes four major generals to lieutenant general

Four major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, said in a press release on Friday.

Those promoted are Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Major General Nauman Mahmood, Major General Azhar Abbas and Major General Faiz Hameed.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is appointed the vice chief of general staff. He has previously served as DG military operations.

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood is currently working as the director general analysis of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas is serving as the commandant of School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta. Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is serving as DG counter intelligence with the ISI. Earlier this month, 40 brigadiers of Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of major general. Those promoted to the rank of major general also included 11 brigadiers from the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.