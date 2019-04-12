NAB opposes interim bail of Asif Zardari and his sibling

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opposed the interim bail that had been granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sibling Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

NAB mentioned the reason behind opposing the bail to the IHC that, ‘he may tamper the records’ of the case.

NAB also complained to the IHC for non-cooperative behaviour from Pakistan People’s Party’s co-Chairman during investigations.

The LHC had extended the bail of both Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur on Wednesday till 29 April. LHC also asked NAB to provide the details of inquiries that are pending or ongoing.

NAB alleged that Asif Ali Zardari gained Rs 1.5 billion in term of loans for his company, named Park Lane, through other firms dishonestly.

NAB further blamed Asif Ali Zardari obtaining three luxury cars including bullet-proof cars, two BMWs and one Toyota Lexus from the Toshakhana (the state gift repository) which were gifts from the UAE and Libya governments.

According to NAB, Zardari did all this with the association of Former Prime Minister and the leader of PPP Yousaf Raza Gillani.

NAB pointed out that the amount of Rs 37.16 million was paid as duty/ tax for said vehicles and was issued from fake accounts through cheques.

“NAB has collected documentary evidence in accordance with the law. However, it is the petitioner that is not cooperating with NAB. Moreover, the petitioner remained at influential positions. Therefore, tampering of evidence on his part cannot be ruled out,” NAB concluded.

The fake accounts case was initially registered in 2015 against Hussain Lawai who was the Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) at that time.

Hussain had close relations with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

However, the names of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were added in the case later, observing some doubtful transactions from fake accounts.