Going to establish seven new economic zones: Arif Alvi

Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan addressed at the inaugural dinner of the 2nd International Textile Expo 2019 in Lahore. He said, that we are trying to provide a suitable environment to the foreign investors to strengthen the economy of the country.

Facilities like e-visa will attract more tourists and businessmen, he added.

He extended his greetings to the 300 foreign representatives in addition to 400 exhibitors to the four-day TEXPO.

We are going to establish seven new economic zones in different parts of the country to provide more investment opportunities for the foreign investors, he further added.

Alvi claimed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides several business opportunities and development of Gwadar Port.

He said that CPEC would improve the communication and transportation for the major industry textile as well as others.