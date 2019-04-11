Rahat Fateh Ali Khan extends support to artists in need

Musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has announced to establish a trust to help artistes who are in need of assistance. As per details garnered, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan along with music producer Salman Ahmed, acting chairman of the trust, will provide assistance to artistes that are out of work at their doorstep. The artists, who are needy, aged or out of work will be the trust’s priority. The trust will include famous players, artistes and known personalities. The trust will work independently to raise funds for the artists.