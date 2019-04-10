The U-turn government taking roundabouts

It’s been almost nine months and there has been no concrete development in the country. All we have seen in this Naya Pakistan are increased prices, increased rape culture, increased control over media, increased bashings and most importantly increase in the number of broken promises. Things have surely increased but only the negatives have increased.

Recently Faisal Vawda PTI leader promised that the government will create employment and this same thing was promised by Imran khan months ago when he took the oath as the Prime Minister. There are chances that this might be another fake promise by the PTI government like before. As they have claimed a lot of things in the past and they have clearly gone against their own statements and justified them later. There are many examples of such broken promises.

One of the major claims made by Imran Khan was that he won’t be using any sort of protocol and will put an end to the VIP and protocol culture. His spokesperson said that Imran Khan will be using 2 vehicles after he takes the oath. But something completely opposite happened. Khan was seen using the same VIP and protocol culture. There was a huge protocol when he visited the railway station Lahore.

After the second cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that all the ministers will travel through the commercial airline and he criticised the previous governments for using special planes for traveling abroad. On the contrary, Shah Mehmood Qureshi went to Afghanistan for four days and he used a special plane for that purpose.

Another claim by the government was of decreasing the prices of oil and gas. They said that the lower class won’t face increased prices of goods. Moreover, they blamed the previous governments for increasing prices of oil and gas.

Again govt chooses to target the masses by adding to their burden of taxes with latest petroleum products price hike. Shameful how govt refuses to collect taxes from the powerful & allows Sharifs & others of their ilk to continue draining national resources thru money laundering. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 1, 2018

Only in a month, the U-turn government showed their true colors and the prices of gas increased causing problems for the lower class as the prices of goods increased due to higher manufacturing costs. It’s been more than 6-7 months and still the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene are increasing and every time the government hides behind the excuse of an increase in the price of oil in the global market.

The government that promised us “Naya Pakistan” is not doing anything new instead they are doing things just the way the previous governments did. PTI promised the nation that they won’t go to IMF. They are still going to the IMF for help. The thing is that it’s not wrong to go to IMF because this is what our leaders have been doing for a long time but to claim that they won’t ask for any more loans from IMF and belittle the previous governments on this is completely unethical. Later Asad Umar justified this U-turn by saying that during campaigns they didn’t have an idea of the economy. Does this clearly mean that we have elected people who have little sense of running a country? Did we even elect them?

Why make big claims when you cannot fulfill them? Why give the people false hope? Was it all for the votes? Is the population stupid enough to be fooled again and again? Haven’t we suffered enough? Is PTI another bad egg that we have to deal with for five years?