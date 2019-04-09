CJP has reservations, steps taken by government for free education

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said the citizens are unwillingly sending their children to private schools because the state has totally failed to facilitate the children in government schools.

He commented on hearing of a case regarding increase of fees by private institutions that there are appeals on the decisions made by Provincial courts.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said schools owners have different excuses to increase fees. He further added, “They take fees in the name of debate society or clubs.”

He asked federal and provincial governments to submit a report and statistics regarding provision of free education.

The Chief Justice said, “The government should be prepared for the next hearing; we will ask them what steps they have taken. The state itself wants people to send children to private schools but want the court to restrict the fees mechanism.”

Children are sent to religious institutions due to non-availability of government schools, he further added.

The court postponed the case till Monday and the case will be heard on daily basis from the next hearing.