Selecting a perfect hand bag for you

There are a number of hand bags lying away, but there will always be a special one bag that always wins the race.

It may be worn out or doesn’t even match your outfit. It isn’t always about the look of the bag, but the comfort. Do you ever feel some sort of loyalty towards a certain few bags in your collection? Then that has to be your style of bag to carry. There are a large number of styles to choose from, but the best bag is the one that matches your personality!

From various choices, let’s pick one that suits our sense of style.

There are girls like me who travel with a lot of luggage and also the ones who don’t care for a bag at all. All they need is a little wallet and they are good to go! Which one of the categories do you fall into?

The hoarder or the off-loader?

If you are a hoarder who carries a lot of stuff in her bag, then the following would be perfect bags for you.

THE SHOULDER BAG – the signature Michael Kors jet set bag is a favourite for many girls. It has just one section that carries it all, side pockets and no fuss. The bag’s airy and can carry a lot of things that a girl needs throughout the day. These bags are ideal for travel as well and you can fit in quite a lot of stuff in there.

SATCHEL – it’s slightly heavier compared to the shoulder bag as it has a little more leather detailing. The satchel bag always comes with two compartments and several zippers inside the bag to tug away little things that you don’t wish to hunt for every time you reach for your bag. This bag’s also travel friendly and has a lot of room to stuff extra stuff.

HOBO BAG – this bag is stylish and it can carry water bottles and your makeup bag too. It’s suitable for lazy girls who don’t care to buy a new bag every season. This bag comes with a huge space to preserve all the handy beauty essentials you need.

BEACH BAG – it’s a simple cloth bag, which you can use for picnics or even for shopping. These bags can take more than you think. Stuff it with flip-flops, snacks and mini beauty bags. This bag is best for a summer look too.

And now for girls who like to keep things minimalistic, here is your list of three bags you can carry.

SLING BAG – it’s a very trendy looking bag which comes with a long leather strap or a metal chain. It’s best to check the weight of your empty bag before you buy it. If your bag’s already heavy without any stuff in there, then imagine how heavy it would become once you load all the stuff. Always choose light bags for your own convenience. A light bag also confirms good quality.

WRISTLET BAG – this little handy bag is only for girls who like less drama and no fuss. Just a wallet and phone is all they need and one favourite gloss too! This little bag’s light in weight and of a cute shape. If you are someone who believes in minimalism, then always choose neutral colours that can go with a lot of outfits. Nice neutral shades would be beige, black, white and camel colours. You can even choose a red bag or a pink one and make your own style statement by pairing it up with any kind of outfit you like.

WALLET: And the easiest way to travel? Just take your wallet! We also now have the option to tuck in our slim phones into the wallet. Even wallets with mirrors as they definitely make a girl’s life easy!

Which of these matches your style?