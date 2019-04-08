Ram Gopal Varma to make acting debut in ‘Cobra’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) dropped a surprise announcement on the occasion of his 57th birthday on Sunday. He announced a new project, which will mark his debut as an actor. “Ahem! On the occasion of my birthday today, I am debuting as an actor for the first time in my career. I wouldn’t mind if you don’t bless me. Thanks,” Tweeted the director in his own trademark attitude. He also shared the first look poster of his acting debut, which has been titled ‘Cobra’. According to the poster, the film is a biopic based on “the most dangerous criminal ever”. Another character description of the subject of the film claims, “If he’s arrested, half the police department will be thrown into jail.” It looks like the film will explore a deep nexus between police and a gangster, which will be right up RGV’s alley. “Finally,” Tweeted actor and producer Amitabh Bachchan.