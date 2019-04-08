Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan share points

The sixth match of the Pakistan Cup ended in no result as rain halted proceedings during Balochistan’s chase at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. Balochistan had reached 129 for three in 17.5 overs when a heavy storm lashed the Pindi Stadium. Balochistan were chasing 359 for a win. Later, intermittent rain forced a premature end of the match, both sides shared a point each. Both teams have five points from three games, Balochistan however are on top of the points table with a net run rate of 1.008 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in the second place with a net run-rate of 0.316. Balochistan were given a flying start by Awais Zia and Zeeshan Ashraf, the two added 92 in 11.2 overs, Zeeshan fell for 26 (24 balls, five fours). Captain Asad Shafiq (7) and Umar Akmal (1) followed Zeeshan to the pavilion. Awais though continued to attack the bowlers, he had reached 84 off 61 balls with the help of 12 fours and one six when rain halted proceedings. Fawad Alam was unbeaten on four.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were asked to bat first by Asad. They built their total on a 168-run opening wicket partnership between Salman Butt and Abid Ali. Abid took the attack to the Balochistan bowlers, he hit 14 fours and four sixes in his 77-ball 95. The right-hander was dismissed by speedster Haris Rauf, five short of his century. After Abid’s departure, Salman found another able partner in Adil Amin, the two added 93 for the second wicket, Adil was dismissed by Ammad Butt for a 44-ball 50 that included seven fours and a solitary six. Salman cruised to his 24th List A century (204 matches) he reached the landmark off 106 balls. He was eventually run out for 133 (132 balls, 16 fours, one six). Contributions by Zohaib Khan (15) and Sohail Khan 14 not out helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa end their 50 overs at 358 for six.

Scores in brief:

No result

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 358-6, 50 overs (Salman Butt 133, Abid Ali 95, Adil Amin 50, Haris Rauf 2-70) VS Balochistan 129 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Awais Zia 84 not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 26; Umaid Asif 2-37).