CM Buzdar proclaims roadmap for health reforms

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Sunday, announced that a comprehensive programme for health reforms had kicked off.

He said this in his message on World Health Day while noting that a healthy society could only be established through healthy individuals.

The government aimed to raise awareness about good health by commemorating the international observance, CM Buzdar added.

He asserted that the provincial government had set targets to modify the system of healthcare in accordance with the modern era. “A comprehensive roadmap is being implemented for the provision of modern medical facilities,” he added.

Celebrated on April 7, World Health Day is marked every year in Pakistan and around the world under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other related organizations.

In 1948, WHO’s First World Health Assembly had decided to celebrate “World Health Day”, with effect from 1950, to mark the establishment of the organisation in addition to drawing global attention to the importance of healthcare. This was then deemed to be particularly crucial as millions of people had–and continue to have–no access to health care.

The day is celebrated with events held on local, regional and even international forums. It is one of the eight official global health campaigns marked by WHO, along with World Tuberculosis Day; World Immunization Week; World Malaria Day; World No Tobacco Day; World AIDS Day; World Blood Donor Day and World Hepatitis Day.