Loadshedding upto seven hours looms ahead of summers

As summer knocks the country with rising temperature, the electricity shortfall surpassed 2500 megawatts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, power outages between three and seven hours have also started.

Sources have confirmed that the power consumption has touched 16,000 megawatts the production only stands at 13,500 megawatts.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is facing a shortage of 490 megawatts. Line losses and power theft from as many as 1775 of LESCO’s feeders are also contributing to the extensive load-shedding.

It has been learnt that three-hour power outages are being held from 1241 feeders with 10 per cent line losses; five-hour load shedding from 430 feeders with 30 per cent line losses; six-hour outages from 74 feeders with 40 per cent lines losses and seven-hour load shedding from 20 feeders with 60 per cent line losses.

Officials are, however, hopeful that the power production would gradually increase as water levels increase in dams once high temperatures cause snow to melt.