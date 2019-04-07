Sir: All my friends believe that there is no hope for a better Pakistan in future. I am unable to understand that why we are so hopeless and why we are not dreaming of a better place and a better Pakistan?

The people want to see a better Pakistan or want a lavish lifestyle while living in Pakistan? The reasons are many and many of these problems are created by us.

Pakistan is a God-gifted country that has uncountable natural sources that we cannot even think about that. Majority of us never tries to utilize its abilities and want to have easy way of life without struggle. We do not want to disturb our existing lifestyle and instead of work hard pointing figure to others for no reasons. For instance, we do not abide by the traffic laws and we do not want any law restrictions. We want to live freely! Everyone is demanding change in this country. But no one wants to change himself because change is not an easy task but we can try our best!

All we love our homes and keep them clean and take care of them but we never takecare of our country. We always complain about our system but we are they system that we don’t want to change. People! Hopelessness is not the solution. We can make Pakistan better only by changing ourselves. We have to be united and patriotic. Please stop blaming Pakistan and others. Start doing your own efforts, change yourself not others.

RAMEEN MEHMOOD

Lahore