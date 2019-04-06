NAB is itself involved in money laundering, claims Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming ‘the selected PM’ would suffer the same fate as that of former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf, a private TV channel reported.

“Does he [Imran] think that he can send all the opposition leaders behind bars on fake charges?” the PPP chief asked while speaking to media in Karachi. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership cannot bear anyone criticising their governance. “What they [PTI] weren’t able to achieve through rigging the polls, they are now trying to grab by hatching conspiracies,” he said.

“The federal cabinet is filled with remnants of the Musharraf government,” Bilawal said, adding that it is no surprise that these members want to deprive the people of Sindh of their due rights.

Bilawal hit out at the government’s accountability drive, terming it as ‘political victimisation’. He also slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that the anti-graft body is itself involved in money laundering.

Bilawal said that after the PPP’s train march across Sindh, the government has come to know of the massive support the party garners.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto flew to Dubai on Saturday on a two-day private visit. The PPP chairman will meet Sanam Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto in Dubai.

Bilawal will inaugurate the first-ever power generation plant feeding the national grid with indigenous Thar coal electricity near Islamkot on April 10 and will also address a public meeting in Ghotki on April 12.