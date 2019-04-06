Anti-aircraft shells found near Banigala

A plot located about half a kilometre from the Banigala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan was searched and over a dozen live shells of an anti-aircraft gun were found there.

According to the police, a senior officer of foreign mission noticed the ammunition lying in the plot next to the prime minister’s house. He informed the police as soon as he spotted it.

After getting the information, the patrolling team immediately reached the location and roped off the area for further investigation.

Other teams reached the location for investigating and analysing the situation. The teams included Counter-Terrorism Force, Crime Investigation Agency and Bomb Disposal Squad. The team also recovered 18 bullets of the anti-craft gun.

Police shared the details of the ammunition recovered from the area. They told that the bullets were 30mm in length and de-colored and seemed to be old.

The police officer further told that as this area is near the private residence of the prime minister, it was regularly searched and patrolled and recently this area was scanned and declared clear.

He added that the situation indicates that this ammunition was brought by someone in the last couple of days and tried to hide them in the garbage there.

The officer told that the ammunition was recovered by the police and send to the lab for forensic analysis as a part of the further investigation.