Pakistani filmmaker gears up for his fourth Hollywood project

Habib Paracha is one of the biggest Pakistani Hollywood producers and the only executive producer who has managed to work in three Hollywood films.

His fourth film ‘The Last Full Measure’ is going to hit the screens this year.

Habib Paracha has been garnering praises for his laudable work from the masses and critics alike. His upcoming film ‘The Last Full Measure’, is an upcoming war drama film written and directed by Todd Robinson which is due for release in 2019.

“I’m particularly proud of ‘The Last Full Measure’ which is based on a true story about a navy airman during the Vietnam War. I did this project with the hope to do similar projects in Pakistan showcasing the many heroes of the Pakistan Armed Forces who have sacrificed their lives for our great nation. I want to complete my ongoing projects before I can focus on developing a project in Pakistan but I feel I will be able to start it within the coming year,” Paracha says.

The ace producer is also known to be a strong supporter of the United Nations (UN), the world`s largest intergovernmental organisation. Being an advocate of data and technology solutions for advancing the UN sustainable development goals, he was an honoured sponsor for Gallery Walk, which was held in New York City, last year.

Paracha`s journey into filmmaking started off as an experiment and he has been honing it ever since. Having established his footing as a capable and robust new addition to the Hollywood scene, with projects such as ‘The Trust’, ‘Terminal’ and ‘Strive’ under his belt, he has recently wrapped up the much awaited Hollywood film ‘The Last Full Measure’.

Paracha now plans to set his sights on showcasing Pakistan to his western counterparts.