US envoy for Afghanistan visits Pakistan

Zalmay Khalilzad US special envoy for Afghan reconciliation arrived in Islamabad today and acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in ending the 17-year-long conflict in Afghanistan.

A concise statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations; it said that Khalilzad met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

The press release further stated, “During the meeting, overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.”

Khalilzad instructed the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the result of Doha talks and his recent activities in the region.

Another statement was issued by the Foreign Office after the meeting which stated that Khalilzaad gave Qureshi updates on his meetings in Afghanistan and talked about the dynamics of the Intra-Afghan dialogue.

Qureshi appreciated the efforts of Khalilzad and assured him of Pakistan’s commitment to the entire peace process. “Intra-Afghan Dialogue was a vital component of the reconciliation process,” the foreign minister was quoted as saying. “Pakistan wished well for the peace and stability in Afghanistan which would directly benefit Pakistan’s own vision for economic and human development.”

The US special envoy held talks with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. Janjua had discussed the telephonic conversation between Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mika Pompeo with Khalilzad.

The foreign office stated, “She informed about their mutual interest in further progress on Afghanistan peace efforts and that they agreed to remain engaged to pursue the reconciliation process.”

FS Tehmina Janjua held talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, @US4AfghanPeace on efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/OWB3TroYpQ — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) April 5, 2019

Taliban have refused to indulge in any talks with Kabul because Taliban have claimed that the administration of President Ashraf Ghani is puppets of West, told Khalilzad.