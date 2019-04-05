PM and COAS discuss security

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Various important security-related matters were discussed during the meeting, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Reports said that both the leaders reiterated their commitment to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. The army chief briefed the prime minister on the decisions taken during the 220th corps commanders conference held on Tuesday, including the army’s support in implementing NAP as well as the continuing situation along the eastern border.

The meeting comes a day after foreign envoys were informed during a briefing at the Foreign Office that the country’s recent counter-terrorism actions are ‘concrete, verifiable and irreversible’, and will continue until terrorism and extremism is completely eliminated.