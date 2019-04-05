Final prayers offered for CM’s belated father

The rasm-e-qul of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, the father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was offered at Taunsa Sharif on Thursday. The Quran Khawani was held at the large ground adjacent to the Buzdar House which was attended by a large number of people including ministers, assembly members, socio-political personalities, officers and notables of the area.

Maulana Muhammad Saleem Madni and Maulana Hafiz Latif Ahmad Chishti addressed the gathering while Khawaja Amir Sharif Kureja led the prayer for the departed soul. A large number of people including Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speakers National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Senator Sarfraz Bugti condoled with the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and prayed for the departed soul.

Late Muhammad Buzdar ‘selflessly served the people’, says NA speaker

Chairman Senate said that people will always remember the services of late Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar. Speaker National Assembly said that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar selflessly served the people. Sarfraz Bugti said that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar was a symbol of honesty, trust and integrity. Meanwhile, Advisor to PM Yar Muhammad Rind, Transport Minister Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, former Governor Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, former Chief Minister Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan and others also called on the Chief Minister to condole the death of his father. They paid tributes to the services of late Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar.

A famous Saraiki poet Shakir Shuja Abadi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his residence in Taunsa on Thursday and condoled the death of his father. Chief Minister thanked Shakir Shuja Abadi for his visit despite ailment and directed the administration to provide best possible facilities to him for treatment.

The Quran Khawani for late Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, the father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, will be held on Friday 5th April at Punjab Civil Officers Mess (PCOM) functional area GOR-I, Lahore at 2:30 pm.