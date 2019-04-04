Maheen Khan questions LSA’s nomination benchmarks

Legendary designer Maheen Khan has become the latest person in the industry to criticise the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Taking to Twitter, Maheen Khan said, “About the controversy surrounding LSAs, I have never understood and never will, what the benchmarks are for nominations. My personal concern is about the fashion category, a subject I know well, be it bridal, couture, prêt, models or photography.”

She continued, “I cannot speak across the board but certainly in most cases, the criteria for fashion seems to be those houses who have multiple stores, for models and photographers those who are already well known and popular.”

Khan added that she would like to see the committee look behind the familiar curtain at the talent that is already here, but unrewarded.

“Credence should be given for talent whether they are commercially successful or not. Let it be known, I’ve always supported LSAs and always will as it’s a valuable platform,” she said.

The 73-year-old rounded up her thoughts and said, “Please make LSAs worthy of a standard that we can all look up to. I would also appreciate some transparency in the process. A list of the jurors and judges and their credentials maybe?”

Khan is not the first one to question this year’s LSAs.

Earlier, model Eman Suleman, who is known to speak up about social issues, has shared that she feels “no joy” in sharing a nomination for the LSAs with an “alleged harasser”.

In a video posted on Instagram, the model said, “I was extremely honoured to be nominated for the LSAs. What I’m going to say next is probably going to result in a lot of eye rolls and vitriol. I’m tired of talking about it to be honest but I do not wish to be part of an accolade that is shared with an alleged harasser. I feel no joy.”