Designer line-up for PSFW ’19 announced

The PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week (PSFW) celebrates its 12th consecutive fashion week, from April 11-13, 2019. Being the pioneers in the business of fashion, Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC), collaborates with Trade Development Authority Pakistan, with the first venture, TEXPO exhibition in Lahore. This is a collaborative effort to not only boost the exports of value added goods but to promote a softer image of the country.

PSFW as a platform continues to evolve, expanding its reach to welcome some of the most exciting designers and brands; with a packed schedule featuring HSY, The House of Kamiar Rokni, Zaha by Khadija Shah, Zara Shahjahan, Sana Safinaz, Yahsir Waheed, Saira Shakira, Chapter 2, Nomi Ansari, Hussain Rehar, Sania Maskatiya, Republic by Omar Farooq and Fahad Hussayn in the evening.

The early evening shows will represent high-street, lawn and debut designers featuring So Kamal, Rici Melion, Zasimo, Sameer Karasu, Almirah, Hana, Khaas and Sanoor.

To further PFDC’s commitment for developing the future generation of designers, PFDC is partnering with water brand Aquafina to mentor The Rising Talent segment which focuses on injecting new talent into the industry. The process started with 24 fashion students who were narrowed down to three namely Zeeshan Mohyuddin, Hafsa Mahmood and Mahnoor Azam to showcase their collections at PSFW ‘19.