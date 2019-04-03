Nawaz Sharif recommended backup pacemaker by doctors

Doctors treating former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have recommended that he has a backup pacemaker and an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator fitted.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, his daughter Maryam Nawaz outlined a number of measures being sought by doctors to curb Nawaz’s ailing health.

She told her followers: “Doctors have recommended Backup Pacemaker & ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillator, a life saving device implanted in the body for patients at risk for fatal cardiac Arrhythmias.”

She added that Nawaz “Will also have CT scan for kidneys today. Earlier at Services Hospital it was diagnosed & documented that MNS has significant Carotid Artery Stenosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease, widespread thickening and narrowing of vessels.”

After giving details of her father’s illness, she said that his scans and ongoing diagnosis should to be completed by the end of this week or early next week.

“Concerned specialists being consulted, we should have a clearer picture of his health status & the procedures he needs subsequently,” Maryam said.

Maryam Nawaz had previously decried the bad conditions her father endured during his imprisonment in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

She had also blamed the government for not providing sufficient health facilities to the former premier.

Nawaz Sharif was released on bail for six weeks last week on medical grounds.

Though he had previously expressed a wish to travel to London for medical treatment, a condition of his bail obliged him to seek treatment in Pakistan.

His treatment is currently being processed in Sharif Medical City Hospital, Lahore.