Ali Zafar leads Autism Awareness Walk on The Mall

Singer and actor Ali Zafar said on Tuesday that persons suffering from autism are the real heroes and superstars. “They have talent to see and analyse things from a different and unique perspective. They can be exceptionally good with music, arts and computers. We must all try to remove the stigma associated with disabilities,” Ali Zafar said while talking to media at an awareness walk organised by the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Welfare Trust in connection with the 12th World Autism Awareness Day celebrated throughout the world with a message to speak out against discrimination and celebrate the diversity of our global community.

Zafar along with ASD Welfare Trust Chairperson Rukhsana Shah led the walk which was taken out from Children’s Library Complex and which ended at the Governor’s House, The Mall. A large number of students, teachers, parents and doctors participated in the walk to raise awareness about the disorder.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Zafar said, “We must spread awareness to help support and understand the special needs of those diagnosed with autism. They must be provided with appropriate education and the means to thrive and reach their highest potential.”