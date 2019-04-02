Destruction of satellite is termed as ‘terrible thing’ by NASA chief

NASA’s head explained about the destruction of one of its satellites which created 400 pieces of orbital debris. It will be lead to new dangers for astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) — a “terrible thing”, he said.

Five days ago India shot down a low orbiting satellite in a missile test.

They did that to prove themselves as the World’s advanced space power, stated Jim Bridenstine, while addressing employees of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Monday. The pieces were not bigger enough to track, he narrated.

“What we are tracking right now, objects big enough to track — we’re talking about 10 centimeters [six inches] or bigger — about 60 pieces have been tracked.”

Bridenstine also added that the Indian satellite was destroyed at a low altitude of about 300 kilometers, also below many satellites in the orbit. He also said that however, 24 of the pieces “are going above the apogee of the International Space Station”.

“That is a terrible, terrible thing to create an event that sends debris at an apogee that goes above the International Space Station,” he further added: “That kind of activity is not compatible with the future of human spaceflight.”

“It’s unacceptable and NASA needs to be very clear about what its impact to us is.” He further included that the US military is in a struggle to track objects in space to decrease the collision risk for ISS and for satellite. They are currently tracking 23,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters. That includes about 10,000 pieces of space debris, of which nearly 3,000 were created by a single event.

After the Indian test, the risk of collision increased by 44 percent during 10 days.

However, the risk will reduce gradually with time as much of the debris will burn up as it enters the atmosphere.

Last week Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the destruction of a low orbiting satellite in a missile test as “This is a proud moment for India”.

It has been his first televised national address since late 2016.

“India has registered its name in the list of space superpowers. Until now, only three countries had achieved this feat,” he said.

We have become the fourth country in the world carrying out the feat, said Modi.

In a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office claimed, “It has been a strong proponent of the prevention of arms race in outer space”. The statement shows that space is a “common heritage of mankind” and as such responsibility falls on every nation “to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena”.