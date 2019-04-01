CM Buzdar’s father laid to rest; PM, Opp leader express condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s father, Sardar Fateh Muhammad, passed away on Monday. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Punjab CM’s father. He also prayed for the departed soul and offered his sympathies to the bereaved family. Former Chief Minister of Punjab and the current leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased via his twitter handle. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also took to Twitter to express grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Fateh Muhammad. His funeral prayer was offered at Taunsa Sharif Stadium in which Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ministers, assembly members, notables of the area and a large number of people were present. Senior politician Jahangir Tareen, provincial ministers including Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Sibtain Khan, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, Ijaz Alam, Sami Ullah, health advisor Hanif Khan Pitafi, Aun Chaudhry, District PTI president Malik Iqbal Saqib, assembly members including Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood, Sardar Jaffer Khan Leghari, Ashraf Khan Rind, Ghulam Murtaza Rahim Khar, Malik Qasim Hinjra, Mian Alam Dar Qureshi, Ahmad Ali Aulakh and Akhwand Hammayun Raza, Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak, Aun Abbas, spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Dr. Qadir Malik, Chief Secretary, IG police, additional chief secretary, principal secretary to CM, special secretary to CM, commissioner and RPO DG Khan, RPO Multan, DC DG Khan, DC Muzaffargarh and thousands of people also offered funeral prayer. Haji Fazal Hussain led the funeral prayer. Afterward, the body was taken to his ancestral area Barthi where funeral prayer was again offered. The funeral of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan was laid to rest in the ground of his ancestral residence.

Mir Badshah Qaiserani, Barrister Imam Baksh Qaiserani, Ahmad Ali Dareshak, ACS, Principal Secretary to CM, Labor Minister Ansar Majeed, provincial minister for food Sami Ullah Chaudhry, assembly members and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer.

In the past, Sardar Fateh Muhammad has been a member of Punjab Assembly thrice. He obtained the degree of MA (Political Science) in 1964 from Karachi University. He was the chief of Buzdar tribe and had also served as Member Federal Council, Majlis-e-Shoora during 1983-84 and as Member District Council DG Khan. He remained a member of Punjab Assembly during 1985-88 and 2002-07; and also served as chairman of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Auqaf during 2003-07.He returned to the Punjab Assembly for the third term in the general elections 2008.